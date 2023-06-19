Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mountain snow and storms below through Tuesday

BILLINGS — Snow will fly in some of the higher elevations, especially in the mountains of western Montana. Meanwhile, wind in the foothills west of Billings and possibly strong to severe storms in the plains have most of our attention.

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing over the area Monday evening and into the night. Thunderstorms could produce localized heavy rainfall while storms east of Billings could be severe with wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter-size hail into Monday evening.

Overnight temperatures will slip to the 40s from Billings westward, and 50s to the east. Expect a cool Tuesday with most highs in the 60s, but temperatures will range from the 50s in the higher elevations west of Billings to the low 70s closer to the Dakotas.

Average highs in Billings are around 78 this time in June but expect only around 60 Tuesday. Temperatures stay cooler than average until around Sunday or Monday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible over the area once again Tuesday well into the evening and overnight. Once again, thunderstorms could produce localized heavy rainfall, quarter-size hail and damaging wind gusts especially east of Billings in southeast Montana. Stay alert and continue to monitor the forecast for updates.