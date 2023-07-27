Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly sunny with a chance of storms

Watch Now
BILLINGS — A weak cold front moved through last night so it will be a bit cooler today with some areas reaching near seasonal daytime highs. Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon into the evening. A few strong storms could pop up, too.

Easterly-southeasterly flow will help bring Gulf moisture up into the region on Friday giving the area a better chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and Saturday. A few severe storms could spring up with gusty winds and heavy rain the main concerns.

High pressure aims to keep a dry stretch in place Sunday through the middle of next week but a few daily showers and isolated thunderstorms could still slide through in the heat of the afternoons.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today, 80s tomorrow then 80s/90s across the weekend into the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be in 50s/60s tonight and tomorrow night then mainly 60s Saturday night through the middle of next week.

