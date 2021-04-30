Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly Sunny Today, Record Warmth Possible

BILLINGS — Good morning and TGIF!

There are a couple of weather stories to follow today.

First, we have a good shot at seeing record highs in Billings, Miles City, Livingston, and Sheridan, WY as temperatures reach into the 80s.

Second, very low humidity combined with gusty winds and dry Earth will make for a high fire risk in southeast, north-central, and northeast MT through this evening.

As we get into the weekend, high pressure breaks down as a cold front moves through the region. Pacific moisture funneling in will bring a chance of showers Saturday and Sunday. There could be just enough instability for a few isolated thunderstorms as well. Cooler temperatures also arrive with the passing of the cold front. Looking for the 70s on Saturday, 60s on Sunday, and 50s on Monday.

The chance of rain will last through the middle of next week before high pressure builds back in by Thursday bringing drier weather and a warm up in daytime temperatures.

Temperatures will dip to 50s tonight, 40s Saturday night, and 30s Sunday night.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com