Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly sunny today, Rain/snow/freezing rain Tuesday morning

BILLINGS — An usually quiet week lies ahead as temperatures will remain warmer than average with not much moisture in the cards. Having said that, a weak shot of energy will ripple through on Tuesday giving us a slight chance of rain/snow Tuesday morning. A couple of inches (if not more) of snow could fall in the Beartooths/Absarokas/Bighorns. Little no accumulation is expected elsewhere.

There will also be a chance of freezing rain that could impact travel Tuesday morning especially between Billings and Miles City along I-94. This is something we'll need to keep an eye on.

Gusts in excess of 50 mph could impact travel this morning along the Beartooth Foothils and the Livingston/Nye area. This should ease up a bit as the day progresses but could restrengthen by the afternoon drive home.

Outlooks continue to show warmer than normal temperatures through next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 30/40s through Thursday then 40s/50s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s/30s over the next 7 days.

