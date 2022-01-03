Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly sunny today, Frigid air and snow return Tuesday

BILLINGS — We’ll enjoy seasonal temperatures today (upper 30s) with a decent amount of sunshine to kick off the first week of the new year.

It will be windy from Livingston to Nye through tonight with gusts between 60-70 mph. Blowing snow will reduce visibility during the morning commute, so use caution if you plan to make the drive. Best idea would be to delay travel or to find an alternate route especially if you drive a high profile vehicle.

A cold front rushes through tomorrow morning dragging frigid air across the area. Temperatures will sink like a rock through the day to near zero or below by the afternoon commute in spots.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with most of the area not getting above zero. There’s a chance for record cold maximum temperatures. Not as cold on Thursday then back to near seasonal on Friday before cooling down a bit across the weekend.

Snow will accompany this blast of arctic air with daily showers possible through Thursday. 1-3” cold fall Tuesday with a few more inches possible Thursday. Wednesday’s accumulation looks to be light and limited to along the western foothills.

Overnight lows will be in the teens tonight, between 10-20 below zero Tuesday and Wednesday nights, single digits Thursday night, teens Friday night then single digits across the weekend.

