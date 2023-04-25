Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild today, A few isolated showers possible

BILLINGS — A few isolated rain showers are possible throughout the day and into the evening, but most of the area won’t see a drop. The Beartooths may get a little snow, too.

Wednesday will be a dry day ahead of a low pressure system that is forecast to drop down from Canada on Thursday bringing a decent chance of rain to the area with up to a tenth of an inch (maybe more in some spots) accumulating.

Winds will increase Wednesday night into Thursday with gusts up to 60 mph possible along the Beartooth Foothills and from Livingston to Big Timber to Nye, up to 55 mph around Harlowton and over 40 mph from Billings to areas east. Gusts over 50 mph will be possible from Cody to Sheridan.

High pressure begins to take over on Friday so expect dry conditions with a healthy dose of sunshine for the weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s/60s today, 60s tomorrow, 50s/60s Thursday and Friday then 60s/70s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight, 40s tomorrow night then mainly 30s/40s Thursday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com