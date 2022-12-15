Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly sunny, Snow lingers in the east

BILLINGS — Lingering snow showers will continue to impact eastern-southeastern MT, northeast WY and the western Dakotas today as that deep low tracks east. High pressure will slowly bring mostly dry conditions into the region Friday through the weekend. Roads remain slippery and blowing snow will keep reduced visibilities in place today.

A mainly quiet weekend is on tap ahead of our next system that will bring more snow and much colder temperatures early next week. An arctic cold front will sweep down from Canada Saturday night into Sunday morning with dangerously cold air moving in behind. Another shot of cold air Tuesday night will reinforce the cold conditions.

Looking ahead, outlooks show colder and wetter than average conditions through the holidays. Does this mean snow for Christmas? We'll keep you updated.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 20s today, 20s/30s (10s east) tomorrow, 20s/30s on Saturday then singles digits/10s Monday through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits/10s tonight and Friday night, single digits on Saturday night then sub-zero Sunday night through mid next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com