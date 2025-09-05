Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly sunny, hazy and warmer on Saturday

BILLINGS — As expected, the sky over eastern Montana and Wyoming began to clear on Friday. We still had haze and smoke, but nothing compared to Thursday. Tonight will be fairly clear and cooler than average with areas of haze. Isolated areas in the east could have patchy frost, too. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the mid and upper 40s Saturday morning.

Saturday will be similar to Friday for most of us, but temperatures will rise back to more seasonable levels in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A small wave of energy will bring some clouds our way by Sunday afternoon, as well as a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms, but we'll also be a few degrees warmer than average to close out the weekend on Sunday.

Monday appears to be our warmest day with high pressure still in control along with a warm mix of sun, clouds and haze. A large trough of low pressure to our west will push more clouds our way much of the rest of next week. That will bring a cooling trend along with several chances for showers and thunderstorms, but most of us will receive little rain.