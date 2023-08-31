Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly sunny, dry, and breezy

BILLINGS — It will be dry and breezy today with winds coming out of the west. Although not as windy as yesterday, gusts could still reach up to 20-30 mph for much of the area. Areas west and north of Yellowstone County could feel gusts over 40 mph.

With low humidity in place along with the gusty winds, fire weather concerns still remain elevated today. Avoid causing sparks.

It will be hotter on Friday and Saturday as temperatures push back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be mainly dry for most of the area but a few thunderstorms could pop up across the mountains and foothills.

We'll have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday as a Pacific low sliding through the region will have a lot of moisture associated with it. Heavy rainfall will be a concern with these storms.

Expecting a much cooler Labor Day with highs in the 60s/70s.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, 80s/90s Friday through Sunday, 60s/70s on Labor Day and Tuesday then 70s/80s on Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 50s/60s through Sunday night then 40s/50s early next week.

