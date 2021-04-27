Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly Sunny and Warmer Today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

The trough that made it a gloomy Monday continues to slide away from the area, but there's still a chance for rain and snow in southeast MT/northwest WY through late morning/early afternoon. As the day progresses, high pressure will begin to take over bringing drier and warmer conditions.

We'll enjoy lots of sunshine with some clouds mixing in all the way through Friday, but we're keeping an eye on a front that is projected to drop out of Canada Wednesday. Not adding in a chance of rain at this point due to lower end available moisture, but it's not completely out of the question to see some very isolated showers.

Ridging breaks down and allows for an unsettled weather pattern to come in for the weekend. Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible Saturday and Sunday.

Today's highs will be in the low 60s, mid to upper 60s on Wednesday, mid 70s on Thursday, and low 80s on Friday (record is 86° in 1936). Nighttime lows will be in the 40s tonight and Wednesday night then 50s Thursday and Friday night.

