Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly sunny and warmer than normal

BILLINGS — Outside of a few clouds passing through, we should enjoy a good bit of sunshine today along with warmer daytime highs as zonal flow continues to help keep temperatures above average.

Low pressure at the surface will continue to keep winds whipping along the Beartooth foothills with gusts over 50 mph through Wednesday. Expect breezy conditions here in Billings.

An area of low pressure starts to strengthen over the Great Basin on Tuesday night pulling in much colder air from Canada beginning Wednesday. A good portion of the area will see highs in the 30s by Thursday.

Rain showers Wednesday evening will transition to snow overnight into Thursday morning. Going with a blend of models, Billings could get a little over half an inch, areas east and north will get little or no accumulation and areas west and especially south could get 1-3”. The Beartooths are aiming for less than 3”, but the Bighorns could receive enough snowfall to warrant an advisory.

Another chance for snow comes again late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The Trick-or-Treating forecast looks great tonight! Looking at mainly low 60s to start then low to mid 50s by the end (upper 40s in northern WY) and we'll stay dry.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s/60s today and Tuesday, 40s/50s on Wednesday, 30s/40s on Thursday, 40s/50s Friday and Saturday then 30s/40s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight and tomorrow night, 20s Wednesday night and Thursday night, 30s on Friday night then 20s/30s on Saturday night.

