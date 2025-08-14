Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm on Friday

BILLINGS — A cold front pushed over most of Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, and for many of us we had a pleasant cooldown from Wednesday's heat along with pleasant breezes. Only isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will occur this evening, and most everyone will quiet, breezy and mild by Friday morning.

A small ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the Rockies Friday and Saturday, and that will mean another short-term warming trend. Most areas will remain dry and seasonable on Friday, with a little more moisture arriving on Saturday. That moisture will spawn isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

More southwesterly flow moving over the northern Rockies on Sunday will likely bring our best chances for showers and thunderstorms, but not everyone will get active weather, and may of us will stay dry. A larger ridge of high pressure will bring some of our hottest weather of the year next week, peaking Tuesday and Wednesday.