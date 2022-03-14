Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly sunny and mild today

BILLINGS — Despite a weak cold front moving through yesterday, daytime highs will remain warmer than normal today due to weak downslope flow with temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s.

Gap winds will begin to strengthen tonight with gusts over 50 mph around the Livingston area possible through tomorrow.

Tuesday aims to be the warmest day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s ahead of another weak cold front. This will bring a chance of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday with snow possible in the mountains.

A reinforcing shot of cold air behind the front will make Wednesday and Thursday cooler days with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

High pressure brings mainly drier weather Thursday through the weekend, but quick shots of instability could bring a slight chance of rain showers Friday through Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 50s Friday through the weekend. Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s this week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com