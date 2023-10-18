Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly sunny and dry today, Warmer Thursday and Friday

BILLINGS — Winds calm down today, but it could still be breezy at times especially around the Livingston area.

High pressure will ramp up again keeping dry conditions in place through the weekend as daytime temperatures warm up. Some areas (including Billings) will have a shot to reach 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. A bit of a cool down across the weekend will put daytime highs in the 60s and 70s.

Looking ahead to next week, there is still a bit of a mystery on exactly what could be in store weather-wise. Although models are in agreement that another system will be heading into the area, the question remains just how strong that system will be. It will be cooler Monday and Tuesday with daytime temperatures back to around seasonal or even colder with a chance for rain. From there, the uncertainty remains high.

Models are pointing to a bigger cooldown by the middle of next week. Could that bring the first lower elevation snow of the season? The GFS and Euro models are trying to push snow into the area Wednesday night into Thursday, but it's still too early to set that in stone. It will definitely be interesting to see how the models fine tune over the next several days. We'll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today, mainly 70s tomorrow and Friday, 60s/70s on Saturday, mainly 60s on Sunday then 40s/50s Monday and Tuesday.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight and tomorrow night, mainly 40s Friday night through the weekend then 30s Monday and Tuesday nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com