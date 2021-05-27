Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly sunny and dry today, near seasonal temperatures

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Low clouds, patchy fog, and a few lingering showers greet us this morning as low pressure moves off to the east. High pressure brings drier conditions and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Some wrap around showers could linger east of Miles City through midday.

A rather fast moving cold front pushes through on Friday bringing a chance for showers and perhaps a few strong thunderstorms. One or two storms could become severe with strong wind gusts and small hail. Rain totals between 0.1-0.2" possible. Maybe up to .50" east of Yellowstone County.

High pressure returns behind the front making for a dry weekend although showers and weak thunderstorms could pop up along the MT-WY border and the mountains.

Dry conditions will remain with us at least through early next week before a chance of rain moves in Tuesday.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s through Sunday with overnight lows hovering around the mid 40s. We'll climb into the 80s as early as Tuesday afternoon next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com