Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy to windy today

BILLINGS — A big cool down moved in over the weekend delivering snow and rain. Snow continues to fall in eastern Montana and north central Wyoming this morning. Roads could be slick in spots so take it slow during your morning commute. Snow will move out by early afternoon as an upper level low slides up into Canada taking the moisture with it.

A quick blast of energy rolls through the area tonight into tomorrow giving us a chance of more rain and mountain snow. Zonal flow and high pressure take over on Wednesday and stay in control through the rest of the week so we can expect dry conditions with lots of sunshine and near seasonal daytime highs and nighttime lows.

Winds will linger today through tomorrow with gusts in excess of 30 mph possible in Billings and areas east and gusts in excess of 40 mph along the foothills.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s/50s today through Thursday then mainly 50s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s tonight then 20s/30s for the rest of the week into the weekend.

-Miller Robson

