Q2 Billings Area Weather: (Mostly) smooth sailing until Sunday

BILLINGS — Day-to-day highs and lows stay fairly consistent over the next seven days. Precipitation is limited mainly to the mountains. Then starting Sunday, the trend is cooler and wetter.

It will not be as nearly as widespread but watch for areas of fog and resulting slick roads Tuesday night in portions of south-central and southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming. Localized areas with visibility under a quarter of a mile are likely.

Expect icy spots on area roads, especially bridges and overpasses. Slow down and allow extra time for travel.

Most of the afternoon highs will stay in the 30s and some low 40s with lows in the upper teens and 20s through Saturday all across our area. Thursday will be a little breezy in the Livingston / Nye area.

Precipitation will be limited to mainly mountain showers, but there is a chance of a few stray showers overnight and again Thursday. A low-pressure trough on Sunday will bring a much better chance of an inch or two of snow to the lower elevations and start a cool down.

There are still signs that a northwest flow starting next week will bring colder air and moisture from Alaska and the Northwest Territories to shift south to us.