Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly quiet today then heavy rain and storms on Friday

BILLINGS — Welcome to the first FULL day of Summer and we should get a break from the rain today with lots of sunshine (a few isolated storms possible) as high pressure takes over... but it doesn't last.

On Friday, an area of deep low pressure coming out of the southwest will bring a lot of moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico, so we can expect heavy rain showers on Friday and Saturday that could lead to flash flooding. Over 1" of rainfall will be possible for a good portion of the Q2 viewing area.

There's also a chance for severe storms that could produce damaging wind, large hail, frequent lightning, and even a small chance for tornado activity. Wrap around rain on Saturday could get heavy at times before high pressure slowly begins to take over on Sunday bringing drier conditions back into play.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today through Saturday then mainly 70s Sunday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s/50s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com