Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly quiet this week

BILLINGS — A rather quite weather week lies ahead.

High pressure will keep conditions dry today ahead of a weak disturbance that could bring showers Tuesday afternoon/evening to the west and southwest of Yellowstone County.

Wednesday starts off on a dry note before a cold front drops through Wednesday evening into Thursday morning bringing a better chance of showers Wednesday night then showers and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday.

We'll enjoy a brief cool down on Thursday before temperatures warm back up as we head into the weekend with high pressure bringing dry conditions back into the area.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s today, 70s/80s tomorrow and Wednesday, 60s/70s on Thursday, 70s on Friday then 70s/80s across the weekend.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s this week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com