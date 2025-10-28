Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly dry weather through the weekend

BILLINGS — Tuesday will be chilly under the influence of a cold front, with highs in the mid-40s to around 50°, plenty of sunshine, and breezy conditions.

High pressure will keep mainly dry conditions in place through Friday. This will also warm temperatures into the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday. A quick-moving disturbance Wednesday night into Thursday will cool temperatures back into the 40s and 50s for Thursday and Friday (Halloween), along with gusty winds Wednesday into Thursday morning. Minimal precipitation is expected with this system.

We’re keeping an eye on another possible disturbance that could bring a low chance of precipitation along with gusty winds for the weekend.

Daytime highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday before cooling to the mid-50s on Sunday and Monday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s Tuesday night, 20s and 30s Wednesday night, 20s on Thursday night, 20s and 30s on Friday night, 30s and 40s Saturday night, then 20s and 30s on Sunday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com