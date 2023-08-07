Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly cloudy with showers south

BILLINGS — Waking up to rain this morning in Billings up to Miles City. Some areas could deal with fog during the morning commute especially in Meagher County where it's thickening up a bit.

Low pressure coming out of the northwest will continue to stream moisture into the region today. Expecting showers and a few thunderstorms in southern Montana and northern Wyoming through the day and into the evening as the low slides through. Billings could see a few showers this morning then again late in the afternoon into the early evening.

A stronger shot of energy is forecast to jet through on Tuesday bringing a slightly better chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

High pressure will become the main influence on weather conditions for the rest of the week with mostly dry conditions expected through Sunday but another disturbance moving through will kick up showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday evening with lingering showers and thunderstorms across the mountains on Thursday.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s today then mainly 80s Tuesday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s tonight then 50s/60s Tuesday night through the weekend.

