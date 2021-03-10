Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly Cloudy Today, but Getting Nicer

BILLINGS — A short wave is passing through the region bringing some heavy snowfall to parts of the Bighorn Mountains over into Sheridan. The morning commute will be dicey, but afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 30s will help melt the snow to slushy conditions for the afternoon drive home. Snowfall should push out by tonight.

Conditions will be calm and dry on Thursday as high pressure takes over. In fact, this will begin a stretch of pleasant weather all the way through the weekend with a healthy dose of sunshine and milder temperatures.

During the weekend, we'll be keeping an eye on a cut off low coming out of the Arizona region that could team up with a projected cold front sliding down from the northwest. This mixture could bring colder temperatures, rain and snow back to the region by the first part of next week. Still a little too early to tell exactly how it may pan out.

Daytime highs today and tomorrow will top out in the mid 40s, then hit the 50s Friday and Saturday, and we may even flirt with 60 on Sunday. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 20s.

Billings: A slight chance of snow this morning then rain this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the mid 20s. Lots of sunshine on Thursday with highs back in the mid 40s.

Sheridan: Snow likely this morning that should taper off some as we progress into the afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A slight chance of snow tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures getting down into the low 20s. Mostly sunshine on Thursday with highs in the low 40s.

