Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler on Thursday

BILLINGS — A vigorous cold front pushed over Montana and Wyoming, delivering strong wind gusts and rapidly dropping temperatures, but as expected, only delivering a few light rain and snow showers. We can expect decreasing wind speeds and a colder start on Thursday in the wake of the cold frontal passage, with lows from the upper 10s to the lower 30s.

Thursday and Friday will be noticeably cooler than most of the last few weeks have been in the wake of the cold front, but we will likely remain a few degrees above average both days. We can expect more breezy weather in many areas, with normally windier regions getting stronger wind. We'll get little to no precipitation with fairly seasonable highs Thursday and Friday.

A strong ridge of high pressure will develop over the western United States this weekend and much of next week. Our region will be on the east side of that ridge, which will allow several disturbances to move our way. Unfortunately, we are going to get more wind than rain and snow. Monday and Tuesday will bring the best chances for rain and mountain snow.