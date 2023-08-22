Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly cloudy and warmer, Chance of showers

BILLINGS — High pressure tag-teaming with downslope flow will help dry conditions settle in today and tomorrow along with hotter daytime temperatures. More spots will push into the 90s over the next few days. A few showers could pop up across this afternoon into the evening, but that chance is very low at the moment.

A cold front drops through on Thursday knocking those daytime temperatures down to around seasonal Thursday and Friday before warming back up across the weekend.

High pressure will still try to keep things mainly dry through the weekend but a few shots of weak energy could kick up daily showers and thunderstorms with a slight better chance Saturday and Sunday here in Billings.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today and tomorrow, 80s on Thursday, 70s/80s on Friday, 80s on Saturday then 80s/90s Sunday and Monday.

Lows will be in the 50s/60s over the next 7 nights.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com