Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly Cloudy and Quite Chilly Today

An upper level low over Utah will push cyclonic flow into the area today giving us a chance for some snow showers especially along the foothills. It will be rather dry in the mid levels of the atmosphere, so that should help suppress the chance for flurries in our area, but don't be surprised if you see a few flakes fall in Billings. Afternoon temperatures will remain well below average again today.

Chances for snow will increase tonight as that area of low pressure moves out of Utah and begins its trek along the southern border of Wyoming through Friday. Our best chances for snowfall will be Thursday into Friday morning. Models suggest up to 1" possible in Billings with higher totals along the Beartooth and Sheridan foothills.

High pressure to the north will push a ridge across the region starting as early as Friday afternoon. This will bring much drier conditions to the area through the weekend. We'll also warm up.

Models are suggesting a Canadian clipper moving in late Sunday into Monday (and possibly Tuesday) which means chances for snow will return starting Sunday night. Still a little too early to tell just how much precipitation we'll get off that system. Cooler temperatures also return the first part of next week.

Highs today and tomorrow will be in the upper 30s to around 40, mid 40s on Friday, mid 50s on Saturday, and low to mid 60s on Sunday.

