Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly cloudy and cool with rain and snow

BILLINGS — There is a chance for more widely scattered rain and snow showers today. Billings could get a few this afternoon and evening.

Dry conditions are on tap for the weekend (a few isolated showers are possible in eastern MT) as high pressure takes over making for pleasant weather through Monday as daytime temperatures warm up.

Another disturbance is forecast to affect the area beginning Tuesday and could bring more rain to the lower elevations and snow higher up as temperatures cool down again.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s today, 50s tomorrow, 60s on Sunday, 60s/70s on Monday, 50s/60s on Tuesday then 40s/50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight, 20s/30s tomorrow night, 30s/40s Sunday night and Monday night then mainly 30s mid-week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com