Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly cloudy and chilly with mountain snow today

BILLINGS — Lingering snow showers will be possible to the west of Yellowstone County today and a few spotty snow showers could pop up in the east. Snow is likely in the Beartooths/Absarokas and Bighorns where several inches could accumulate.

Dry conditions will be in place for most of the area across the weekend ahead of another disturbance (shortwave trough) that will bring rain Monday through late next week.

Winds won't be as strong today through the weekend, but breezy conditions will still exist with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today, mainly 40s tomorrow, mainly 50s on Sunday, 50s/60s on Monday, mainly 50s on Tuesday then 50s/60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s tonight and tomorrow night, 20s/30s on Sunday night then mainly 30s/40s Monday night through mid-week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

