Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning sun, afternoon clouds & more warmth on Tuesday

BILLINGS — We've had quieter weather in much of Montana and Wyoming on Monday, but isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will still linger through the late evening hours. After midnight our sky will begin to clear, and we can expect another slightly cooler than average Tuesday morning, but we'll have plenty of sun.

We can expect increasing clouds Tuesday afternoon, and northern Wyoming will have the best chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. We'll have fewer clouds and more warmth on Wednesday, but far eastern Montana will have a better chance for strong afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Two more small waves of energy will move our way as we close out the final week of June. We can expect increasing clouds on Thursday and more breezes with a slight chance for showers, but we'll also be much warmer than average. We'll have a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and Saturday.