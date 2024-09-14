Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning sun, afternoon clouds and warmer on Sunday

Continued warm through Monday with chances for rain and gusty wind next week
Jason Stiff
BILLINGS — We had a pleasant beginning to the weekend on Saturday in Montana and Wyoming with a warm and seasonable mix of sunshine and clouds, and thankfully less smoke than previous days and weeks. We'll have a mostly clear and seasonably cool night with light wind and lows in the 40s and lower 50s Sunday morning.

After a mostly clear start to Sunday, we can expect increasing clouds in the afternoon, but our highs will also rise higher than Saturday and above average. There will be a slight chance of showers over the mountains, but very little rain will fall. A trough of low pressure will approach from the coast, which will change our weather.

At this time it appears the incoming Pacific storm will bring Montana and Wyoming most of its rain next Tuesday with stronger breezes and cooler than average air through next Wednesday. Thursday and Friday there will be a few rain showers, but most of the rain will be in the west. Next Saturday will bring another round of showers.

