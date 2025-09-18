Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning sun, afternoon clouds and warmer on Friday

Jason Stiff
Warming trend through the last full day of summer, and then a cold front arrives
BILLINGS — A slow-moving area of low pressure centered over eastern Montana and western North Dakota brought lingering rain showers and thunderstorms to our region on Thursday, but it is on its way out. After some evening clouds and isolated showers, we will have decreasing clouds through Friday morning.

A small ridge of high pressure will bring a short-lived warming trend to Montana and Wyoming from Friday afternoon through Sunday. Highs will rise back above average, and they'll be around 10 degrees above average this weekend. Changes will begin Sunday as a cold front approaches, with late rain showers.

The cold front pushing over the northern Rockies late Sunday and the first half of Monday will bring clouds, gusty wind, rain showers, and a rapid cooling of our temperatures. We can expect much cooler mornings Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll also have warmer highs. We'll be above average Tuesday through Thursday.

