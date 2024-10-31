Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning sun, afternoon clouds and mild air on Friday

BILLINGS — A small wave of energy brought clouds to Montana and Wyoming Thursday afternoon, but almost all of the rain and snow will fall in the western half of Montana, so we can expect a fairly cloudy, quiet, cool and dry night for trick-or-treating. Be sure to watch for all the kids tonight, and make sure everyone has a great Halloween!

We'll start Friday and the month of November in a fairly seasonable way, with more sun in the morning and increasing clouds by afternoon. Another trough of low pressure will move over the northern Rockies Saturday and Sunday. We can expect increasing clouds Saturday and a slight chance for showers Sunday, but not much will fall here.

While we miss out on most of that needed rain and snow this weekend, another storm will move our way next Monday and Tuesday, and it has better aim on our area. Western Montana will still get most of the rain and snow, but our area will have a better chance for rain and mountain snow late Monday and Tuesday, with fewer clouds after that.