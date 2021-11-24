Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning snow, Quite chilly today

BILLINGS — Waking up to snow showers across the area morning with less than half an inch of accumulation expected. Still, there could be slushy, slick roads so use caution during your holiday travel.

It will be much cooler today with highs likely not to get out of the 30s for much of the area. We’ll start a warmer stretch as we get into Thanksgiving Day, though.

Speaking of Thanksgiving Day, outside of wind gusts in excess of 40 mph (over 50 mph from Livingston to down along the foothills), it will be a quiet, cool and dry day.

Looking ahead, daytime highs and nighttime lows will remain above normal through early December. We could even see record warmth on Sunday (including Billings) and Monday in spots. On the flipside, it looks to be leaning wetter than average for most of the area.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com