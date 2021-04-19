Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning Snow, Colder than Average Today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We wake up this morning to a Winter Wonderland which could make your morning commute quite slick. Use caution as you hit the road. Snow showers will mainly taper of by noon, but light snow could continue on and off throughout the day. That strong cold front has not only brought the snow, but also much colder air into the region. Expecting temperatures to not get out of the upper 30s today.

There won't be much warming on Tuesday as cold air continues to filter in. By that time, though, high pressure will begin to take over, so the threat of snow will be mostly gone although the southeast corner of Montana and northeast corner of Wyoming could still see some precipitation. By Wednesday, high pressure will dominate the region bringing drier conditions along with warmer daytime highs with low 50s on Wednesday and low 60s on Thursday.

Another system will move in by Thursday evening bringing a chance of rain and snow back into the forecast. This will lead to an unsettled pattern Friday through the weekend with daily precipitation possible.

