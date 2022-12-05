Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning snow, Afternoon sunshine

BILLINGS — Waking up to snow showers across the area with up to 3" possible. The snow will taper off this morning leaving slick and snow covered roads in its wake. Use caution during your morning commute. A few flurries will be possible on Tuesday, but zonal flow/high pressure will keep the rest of the week dry. Another system could bring more snow by the end of the weekend.

Daytime highs and nighttime lows will stay below normal this week as colder air remains across the region. Tuesday aims to be the coldest day this week.

Winds will increase along the Beartooth Foothills and the Livingston/Nye area this afternoon through tomorrow with gusts in excess of 50 mph possible.

Daytime highs will be mainly 20s today, 10s/20s on Tuesday then 20s/30s for the rest of the week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens tonight, single digits on Tuesday night then mainly teens for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com