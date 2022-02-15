Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning snow, Afternoon rain

BILLINGS — A cold front drops through bringing daytime highs down into the 30s and 40s this afternoon. We can also expect snow showers (or flurries at least) this morning that could transition into rain showers this afternoon.

There’ll be another chance of snow tomorrow as a quick shot of energy ripples through. This will cool down temperatures even more. We may struggle to get out of the 20s Wednesday before daytime highs warm back into the 30s and 40s on Thursday then 40s and 50s Friday through the weekend.

Areas south and west of Yellowstone will have the best chance of seeing at least 1-2” through tomorrow. Only light accumulation expected in Billings and areas east. Red Lodge could pick up 3-4”.

Downslope flow brings a return to dry and warmer conditions Thursday through Saturday, but a quick disturbance will bring a chance of rain/snow east of Yellowstone County on Thursday. More rain and snow possible across the area on Sunday.

We can expect windy conditions Thursday through Saturday with gusts over 30 mph here in Billings and areas east. Gusts over 50 mph along the foothills.

Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s tonight and tomorrow night then 20s and 30s Thursday through Saturday. Sunday night lows will dip back down into the teens and 20s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com