Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning snow, Afternoon clearing

BILLINGS — We tied a record high yesterday in Billings of 56° (last reached in 1962), but that quickly becomes a memory as the chill is now upon us. A cold front has passed through bringing colder air to the area that will stay with us through next week. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s today and Thursday.

It’s a snowy start this morning with showers lingering through late in the morning. Road conditions will be poor so take it easy during your commute. Expecting 2-4” in the lower elevations including Billings, 3-6” along the foothills and up to a foot in the mountains by lunchtime. Higher amounts are possible across the area. Skies will clear as the day rolls along.

It will be a rain/snow free Thursday ahead of a clipper system that will bring a chance of more snow Friday morning. Up to 1” is possible as of now. An even colder air mass will trail in behind the clipper making Friday the coldest day of the week. Looking at highs in the teens and 20s. Daytime temperatures rebound to the 20s and 30s across the weekend.

Overnight lows will range mainly from the single digits to the teens through next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com