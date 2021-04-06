Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning Rain/Flurries, Afternoon Clearing

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We're waking up to rain showers and possibly a few flurries this morning in Yellowstone County as an area of low pressure continues to pull away from the area moving into the southeastern corner of Wyoming. The focus of the system will be from the Beartooths to the Bighorns where snow (1-4") is still possible with locally higher amounts in the higher elevations and northeast and east facing slopes this morning through early afternoon. Road temperatures along these areas should remain warm enough, so expect slushy wet roads during your morning commute. The low moves farther away during the day which will allow for clearing across Montana from west to east with precipitation moving out of the state by this evening.

A ridge of high pressure will briefly take over on Wednesday with drier conditions and milder temperatures. This won't last long as another disturbance comes in on Thursday, cools us back down, and brings another chance of rain and snow. We will see a similar pattern on Friday and Saturday with dry conditions on Friday and a chance for rain on Saturday.

Daytime temperatures will be on a roller coaster this week. Today's highs will hit the upper 40s to low 50s, mid 60s on Wednesday, down into the upper 50s on Thursday and Friday, up to the low 60s on Saturday, then upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday.

