Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning rain, Afternoon sun

BILLINGS — Rain and perhaps a thunderstorm will roll through Billings this morning, but skies will clear as the day progresses. That looks to be it in terms of rainfall this week as a dry air mass blankets the area.

Daytime highs will be cooler this afternoon as we are behind a cold front. We’ll enjoy highs mainly in the 80s with some 70s today.

A warm-up kicks in starting Wednesday. Each day will be warmer than the one before as we approach the weekend. Some areas will hit the 90s by Friday including Billings. High pressure will heat daytime temperatures up into the mid to upper 90s across the weekend into early next week.

Air quality will be good today as smoke from the Idaho wildfire should be not be an issue. Still, those with respiratory issues should remain cautious.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today, 80s tomorrow and Thursday, 80s/90s on Friday then 90s across the weekend into early next week.

Expecting nighttime lows to stay mostly in the 50s/60s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

