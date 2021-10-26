Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning rain, Afternoon clouds

BILLINGS — Waking up to rain this morning that will move to the east as the day progresses. Snow in the Beartooths and the Bighorns as well.

It will be cooler today as we are behind a cold front. Slowly warming up over the next few days reaching the 60s as early as Thursday before a big cooldown comes across the weekend as another cold front blows through the area.

Upward motion on the back end of a shortwave will really bring the winds on Wednesday with gusts over 40 mph likely in Billings. Stronger winds in excess of 60 mph along the western foothills and Livingston/Nye/Big Timber will be possible.

There will be a chance of isolated showers Wednesday with snow in the Beartooths and the Bighorns. Speaking of snow, some models are trying to bring snow or a mix to Billings on Saturday. Will be keeping an eye on that.

-Miller Robson

