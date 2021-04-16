Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning Fog & Flurries/Afternoon Clouds

BILLINGS — Good morning and TGIF!

We're waking up to patchy fog and flurries this morning especially along and south of I-90/I-94, but that area of low pressure moves away from Wyoming and allows high pressure to drop in from the north today. We should start to see some clearing this afternoon making way for a very nice Saturday as conditions will be dry and temperatures will be warmer.

A strong cold front will drop out of the north on Sunday causing temperatures to fall during the day. Rain showers begin in the afternoon transitioning to snow that night. The Monday morning commute looks to be quite slick. Snow showers will linger Monday into Tuesday morning. Latest models indicate we have a good chance of at least 2" (if not more) of snowfall across a good portion of south central Montana (including Billings) and north central Wyoming off this system as there should be ample moisture to tap into. Expecting higher amounts in the mountains and foothills.

High pressure trails in behind that system. Drier conditions and warmer temperatures will return by the middle of next week.

Today's highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50°, near 60° on Saturday, and low 50s on Sunday.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com