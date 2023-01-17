Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning fog/Afternoon sun

BILLINGS — A Dense Fog Advisory greets us this morning and will impact the morning commute. Reduced visibility and slick roads will be an issue so use caution while driving.

Another weak shot of energy will rattle through today so we could see a flurry or two this morning. Higher elevations will have a better chance at precipitation. Although there could be a few isolated snow showers in the mountains tomorrow, much of the area will remain dry on Wednesday.

Another disturbance will bring a chance for rain/snow on Thursday especially in the mountains and the foothills. Not likely to see much (if any) in most of the lower elevations including Billings.

High pressure will bring dry conditions back into the area Friday and Saturday ahead of our next snow-making system that will swing through by Sunday. This front will usher in colder air and a decent chance for snow through early next week. Still uncertain as to how much snow could fall, but the greatest chances will be in the mountains as for now. We'll keep you updated.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s/40s this week with nighttime lows mainly in the 20s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com