Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning Flurries, Partial Clearing in the Afternoon

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Chances of heavier snowfall have passed, but we're not completely out of the woods in terms of seeing snow. There could be just enough moisture aloft toallow for possible flurries this morning into the early afternoon. Like yesterday, daytime temperatures will stay below normal although we have a good chance to push into the low 40s today.

Weak high pressure dropping in from the north will begin to bring drier conditions this evening that should last through Thursday afternoon. Daytime temperatures will also warm up to the low 50s on Wednesday and low 60s on Thursday.

Our next rain/snowmaker comes in the form of a cold front that will slide through Thursday evening or Friday morning. Scattered showers that night could transition to snow by the time we wake up on Friday. Daytime highs on Friday afternoon will cool down briefly in the low to mid 40s before rebounding to the mid 50s on Saturday and Sunday. This system will also trigger an unstable weather pattern meaning daily precipitation is possible Friday through Sunday.

Nightly lows will mainly be in the 20s this week, but could be in the 30s Friday and Sunday mornings.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com