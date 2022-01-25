Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning flurries, Afternoon sunshine

BILLINGS — A few flurries are still possible this morning making for slick roads during the morning commute, but skies will clear as the day progresses. High pressure takes over for the rest of the week keeping conditions mainly dry. Having said that, another quick shot of energy could kick up a few snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Up to an inch is possible in lower elevations with a few inches in the foothills and the mountains.

Strong crosswinds return to the Livingston area and Beartooth foothills with gusts up to 60 mph possible tonight through late tomorrow morning. Expecting breezy conditions tomorrow in Billings. Gap flow winds aim to return Thursday night through at least Saturday.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 30s today then reach the 40s for the rest of the week into the weekend. Nightly lows will mainly be in the 20s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

