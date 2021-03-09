Q2 Billings Area Weather: Morning Flurries, Afternoon Rain

BILLINGS — We are in the wake of a cold front, so daytime highs will be cooler this afternoon, sliding down to around seasonal or a tad warmer. It will be breezy at times for our area, but stronger gusts in excess of 35+ mph are possible along the foothills. Gusts between 30-35 mph in the southeast corner of the state are also possible.

Another short wave moving through tonight into Wednesday will bring the chance for snow to northern Wyoming, especially in the Big Horns. Looking at 3-6”. A few inches could fall along the foothills in Sheridan County.

Ridging (high pressure) moves in place Thursday, bringing drier conditions and a return to milder than average daytime temperatures Friday through the weekend.

Models are suggesting more unsettled weather early next week due to a projected cut off low and cooler air sinking in from the north.

Looking at highs in the 40s today through Thursday then back into the 50s Friday through the weekend. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 20s.

Billings: Chance of flurries this morning then isolated rain in the afternoon, but clearing to partly sunny during the day with highs in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s. An isolated shower is possible.

Sheridan: Chance of flurries this morning then rain this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 40s. Snow tonight through tomorrow morning. Lows in the low 20s.

