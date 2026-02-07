Q2 Billings Area Weather: More winter weekend warmth and wind; changes next week

BILLINGS — The mild weather we continued to have on Friday in Montana and Wyoming wasn't as record-breaking as it was on Thursday, but it was still unseasonably warm for early February. We had plenty of sun all day, but we can expect increasing clouds this evening through early Saturday, and that will keep us much warmer than average in the morning.

After our morning clouds, we'll have more afternoon sun and gusty wind on Saturday. Highs will once again rise to 25-30 degrees above average, and in the vicinity of records. A disturbance will move our direction on Sunday, which will increase our clouds and lower our highs. There will even be a slight chance for rain and mountain snow showers late Sunday.

Our best chance for measurable rain and mountain snow, with lower elevation snow also possible, will come late Sunday, Monday and early Tuesday. Unfortunately, amounts still do not look heavy, but we'll take whatever we can get at this point. Cooler air will return, too. Next week will remain warmer than average, but we'll have highs in the 40s and 50s.