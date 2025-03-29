Q2 Billings Area Weather: More winter-like weather for our early spring Sunday

BILLINGS — We were much cooler today in most of Montana and Wyoming as a Pacific storm started making its way toward the region. We've had light amounts of snow and rain thus far, but temperatures didn't rise much on Saturday, and they won't rise much further on Sunday. We can expect more areas of snow late tonight and early Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisories will remain in place for much of southern Montana and northern Wyoming through Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall over the mountains where 6-12" will be possible, but even lower elevations could receive 1-3". The Crazy Mountains are under a Winter Storm Warning through Sunday with 10-20" of snow possible.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible again Monday, but another storm will again cross the northern and central Rockies next Tuesday and Wednesday. We have the potential for heavier snow again with this storm, especially on the east side of our mountains. Late next week should be a little drier with more seasonable weather by next Saturday.