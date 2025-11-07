Q2 Billings Area Weather: More wind with rain showers coming our way on Friday

BILLINGS — The first of two disturbances brought plenty of wind to Montana and Wyoming much of Thursday, and we won't get much of a break. We'll have a mix of clouds and clear sky with breezy to locally windy weather at times through morning. Lows won't be too cold by early November standards, staying in the 30s and lower 40s.

The second trough of low pressure and cold front will approach through the day Friday. After a few hours of weaker wind, the wind will get strong again as the cold front pushes over the region. The difference between the second and first storms will be a better chance for light rain and snow, and we'll cool a few degrees, but we'll remain above average.

Enough cold air will push southward over eastern Montana early Saturday that we'll have a chance for light, lower elevation snow, mainly east of Billings. It will still be windy, but we'll have fewer afternoon clouds. That break won't last very long, as the jetstream sinks southward over Montana early next week. It will be mild, but it will remain breezy to windy.