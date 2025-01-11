Q2 Billings Area Weather: More wind with additional snow Saturday and Sunday

BILLINGS — A trough of low pressure is approaching the northern Rockies, and that has already strengthened the wind in many parts of Montana and Wyoming. We can expect a few rain and snow tonight, but we'll have better chances for additional snow beginning Saturday morning. Lows won't fall too far tonight, but the highs won't rise much higher Saturday.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will last through tonight, while Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for eastern Montana and Wyoming through late Sunday and early Monday, and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for the Absarokas, Beartooths and Bighorns through late Sunday night and Monday morning. 1-2 feet of snow will be possible there.

The wind won't be quite as strong Sunday and Monday, but it will still be breezy, and there will be lingering snow showers both days. Next Tuesday through Thursday there will be a ridge of high pressure to our west but another disturbance will move over us, and we can expect more gusty wind along with seasonable temperatures. More snow is possible next Friday.