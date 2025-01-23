Q2 Billings Area Weather: More wind Thursday. A chance for snow Friday

BILLINGS — After a day of hazardous travel on Wednesday, conditions will improve Thursday. But more wind and more snow are still on the way.

Periods of light to moderate snow and gusts up to 45 mph will continue across Bighorn County, Montana and Sheridan County, Wyoming. This will create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility, including on I-90.

For Thursday, our attention will turn to the western foothills around Big Timber, Livingston, Nye and Harlowton. Wind gusts of 40 to 65 miles an hour in these areas are expected.

Another weather system moving in from the north will bring snow to portions of the area Friday through Friday night. Snow will be focused mainly along and South of I-90 including the Red Lodge foothills.

Accumulations on the north facing slopes could be two to four inches with light accumulations elsewhere. Billings has a chance for around an inch to two inches of snow.

Temperatures for the next couple of days will be in the 20s and 30s for the highs and teens and 20s for the lows. Winds will reduce and the temperatures will also drop over the weekend with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits above and below zero.

Wind will return to the east mountain slopes once again early next week. Archers will respond by warming to the mid 30s to mid 40s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.