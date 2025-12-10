Q2 Billings Area Weather: More wind on Wednesday with snow turning to rain

BILLINGS — As expected, damaging wind blew through much of Montana and Wyoming on Tuesday. Thankfully, we have made it through the strongest wind, but many more turbulent days of weather are ahead for our region. We can expect a breezy night with a chance for snow showers by morning. Lows will only fall into the 20s and 30s early Wednesday.

Warmer air will push northward into our region through the day on Wednesday, which will warm us back above average, and the early snow showers will change to rain showers with more gusty wind. Highs will return to the 40s and 50s for most. The relatively warm air will stay in place, and we'll begin the day Thursday with wind, more clouds and more change ahead.

Our weather will change drastically late Thursday and Friday as bitter cold air pushes into Montana and Wyoming from Canada. Thursday afternoon rain will turn to snow, wet roads will become icy and snowy, and temperatures will drop from the 40s and 50s late Thursday afternoon to the 0s and 10s late Thursday and early Friday. Prepare for the changing weather!

We will have more snowy, breezy and colder weather on Friday with the potential for heavy snow in both the mountains and lower elevations. Now is the time to get planned errands done, before it becomes much less pleasant Friday and Saturday. Highs will fall into the 10s and 20s Friday and Saturday. We'll then have more wind and a warming trend back to the 40s and lower 50s.